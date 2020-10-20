Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNUG traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $1,052.40.

