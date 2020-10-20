Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases 38,485 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the quarter. Opko Health comprises approximately 9.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 333,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 950.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

OPK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 135,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,401,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

