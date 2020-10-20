Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases 9,900 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Amarin by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,486. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

