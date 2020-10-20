Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $878,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 22,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,862,332. Palantir Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

In other news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.