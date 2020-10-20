Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Altria Group accounts for 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.32. 61,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

