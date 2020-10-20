Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,202. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

