Trellus Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,809.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. 205,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,183,531. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

