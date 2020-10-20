Trellus Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trellus Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 17.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.