Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 294,000 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine accounts for approximately 9.3% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.32% of Digital Turbine worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPS. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

