Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,944. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $655.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

