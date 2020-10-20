Trellus Management Company LLC Trims Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. LivePerson comprises 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,724. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 3,417 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock worth $3,076,466. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

