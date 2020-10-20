Trinity Industries (TRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 163.77 and a beta of 1.63. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 10,200 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

