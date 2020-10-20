Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

TSE stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

