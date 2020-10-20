TriState Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect TriState Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. On average, analysts expect TriState Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TSC opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.