TRON (TRX) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $1.01 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01323612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149078 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 100,283.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bittrex, CoinBene, YoBit, Liquid, Tidex, Koinex, ChaoEX, Allcoin, BitFlip, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, WazirX, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, RightBTC, Coindeal, Livecoin, Braziliex, IDCM, Coinrail, CoinFalcon, Huobi, OTCBTC, OKEx, Cryptomate, Mercatox, Rfinex, DDEX, Exmo, Tokenomy, Coinnest, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Indodax, LBank, Ovis, Cobinhood, BitForex, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Exrates, Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit, Neraex, CoinEx, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Liqui, Bibox, OEX, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

