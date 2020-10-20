TrueChain (TRUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.57 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $16.69 million and $7.57 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.43 or 0.04641095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

