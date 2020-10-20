(TWCTU)’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

(TWCTU)’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 21st. (TWCTU) had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 11th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TWCTU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. (TWCTU) (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

About (TWCTU)

There is no company description available for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.

