Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $907,107.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,913.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,710,229.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,043.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,871 shares of company stock worth $17,901,593. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.