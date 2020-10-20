Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

KPCB DGF II Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 644,619 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 44.9% of KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $35,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. 310,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,183,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

