UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $11.75

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.57. UBS Group shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 89,690 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

