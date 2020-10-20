UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCTBF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Securitas from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Securitas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $15.20 on Friday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

