UBS Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average daily volume of 474 call options.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 189,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in UBS Group by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 297,360 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in UBS Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

