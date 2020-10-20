UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised UFP Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.
In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
