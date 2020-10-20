Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 507,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,229,000 after buying an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

