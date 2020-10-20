Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.61.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 507,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,229,000 after buying an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
