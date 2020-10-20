Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is set to announce its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.