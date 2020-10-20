Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is set to announce its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.