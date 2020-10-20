Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 30,090 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 286.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

