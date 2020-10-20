Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

