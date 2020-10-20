Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.