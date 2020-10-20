Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Takes $271,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

