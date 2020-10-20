Unification Achieves Market Capitalization of $917,622.33 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Unification has a total market cap of $917,622.33 and $93,496.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

