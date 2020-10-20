UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $191.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.71. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

