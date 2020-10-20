United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $37.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.73.

United Airlines stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in United Airlines by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

