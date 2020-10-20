United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $172.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

