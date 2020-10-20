UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.