Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UROV. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of UROV opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. On average, equities analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

