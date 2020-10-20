US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in US Foods by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.