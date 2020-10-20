Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after buying an additional 723,411 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

