Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $68.83 Average PT from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

