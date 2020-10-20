ValuEngine Downgrades Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Mastermind stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.
Mastermind Company Profile
