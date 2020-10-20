ValuEngine Downgrades Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Mastermind stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

