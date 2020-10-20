ValuEngine Upgrades Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,839,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.