ValuEngine Upgrades Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AFI stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
