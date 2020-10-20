ValuEngine Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

