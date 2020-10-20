ValuEngine Upgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley Securities lowered their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:MCS opened at $7.50 on Friday. Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marcus will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

