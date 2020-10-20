Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,284. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.