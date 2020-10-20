Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Lifted by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,677. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

