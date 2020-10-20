Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.05. 8,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,097. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

