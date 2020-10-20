Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.0% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,639,000 after purchasing an additional 236,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. 1,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

