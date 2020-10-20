Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

