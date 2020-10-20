Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $176.33. 11,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

