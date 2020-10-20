Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Venus Concept has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.81.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $57,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

