Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

